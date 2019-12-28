Gas crisis: Sindh government rejects Omar Ayub’s statement

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Saturday turned down the statement of Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub for holding the provincial govt responsible over gas crisis, ARY News reported.

Sindh’s Agriculture Minister Ismail Rahu in his statement rejected Ayub’s statement in which he held the Sindh government responsible for the gas crisis in the province including Karachi.

“A province cannot be blamed for the gas crisis”, Ismail Rahu said and termed the statement of the federal minister factually wrong.

Sindh is producing large amount of the country’s gas production and even then the province is being blamed for the crisis.

He made it clear that the provincial government has not halted or created hinders in laying gas pipelines in the province.

Read more: President CNG association announces protests against gas shortage

Earlier on Friday, Minister for Power Omar Ayub had held Sindh govt responsible for the gas shortage in the province over the past several days.

Addressing media in Karachi, the power minister had said that the incumbent government is working day and night to resolve the ongoing gas crisis in the country.

“Sindh govt is responsible for the ongoing gas crisis in the province as they had denied to give a route for pipe-laying,” said Omar Ayub, adding that centre can resolve the gas shortage by laying pipelines.

