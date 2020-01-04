KARACHI: The CNG Dealers Association president has sought a meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to discuss the issues facing the industry owing to a shortage of gas, ARY News reported.

In a letter to the CM Sindh, Abdul Samad Khan said a delegation of the Pakistan Petroleum and CNG Dealers Association wants to meet the province’s chief executive to discuss some issues, including gas shortage in Sindh.

He requested scheduling a meeting with Murad Ali Shah for the purpose.

A day earlier, All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) had announced that around 20 percent of the gas filling stations faced closure in the city due to low gas pressure.

Long queues of vehicles, especially that of transporters, were witnessed outside the fuel stations that were reopened after a long break at 10:00 pm on Thursday.

In a series of tweets on Dec Jan 1, Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan had said domestic demand for gas has gone up by almost 20 per cent. Apart from CNG stations, all consumers are being supplied gas, he added.

“CNG stations will be provided gas intermittently during January and fully in February,” the minister said, adding record-breaking and extended cold spell has resulted in low pressure across the system, which is expected to improve in a week.

