CNG stations across Sindh start to open, long queues of vehicles

Compressed Natural Gas, CNG

KARACHI: Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across Sindh started opening at 10 pm on Thursday, the stations will again observe closure on Friday morning, ARY News reported.

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announced the decision yesterday. CNG stations across the province will start functioning for the designated time.

Read More: Gas Crisis: CNG stations’ shutdown continues in Karachi, other parts of Sindh

CNG will be available from  10 pm till Friday morning 6 am, read an official press release on the matter.

Long queues of vehicles have already started forming outside CNG stations awaiting the process to be restarted

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan says domestic demand for gas has gone up by almost 20 percent.

Read More: Long queues of vehicles at Karachi CNG stations as gas supply resumes for a day

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, he said apart from CNG stations, all consumers are being supplied gas.

“CNG stations will be provided gas intermittently during January and fully in February,” the minister said, adding record-breaking and extended cold spell has resulted in low pressure across the system, which is expected to improve in a week.

