CNG stations across Sindh start to open, long queues of vehicles

KARACHI: Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across Sindh started opening at 10 pm on Thursday, the stations will again observe closure on Friday morning, ARY News reported.

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announced the decision yesterday. CNG stations across the province will start functioning for the designated time.

CNG will be available from 10 pm till Friday morning 6 am, read an official press release on the matter.

Long queues of vehicles have already started forming outside CNG stations awaiting the process to be restarted

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan says domestic demand for gas has gone up by almost 20 percent.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, he said apart from CNG stations, all consumers are being supplied gas.

“CNG stations will be provided gas intermittently during January and fully in February,” the minister said, adding record-breaking and extended cold spell has resulted in low pressure across the system, which is expected to improve in a week.

