KARACHI: The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations will also remain closed in Sindh on Wednesday (today) pointing out the extent of the gas crisis in the province.

It is to be mentioned here that the CNG stations in Karachi and other areas were opened four days in a period of 15 days.

The households in Karachi and other parts of Sindh also facing gas shortage and the issue of low gas pressure despite the gas utility’s claims of supplying the fuel to its domestic consumers.

The low pressure of gas has been reported at Karachi’s SITE, Lyari, Nazimabad, North Karachi, Landhi, Korangi and other localities.

The CNG stations were supposed to reopen today, but again the closure schedule has been changed by the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

A SSGC spokesperson said that the decision has been taken owing to the shortage of gas in the system, adding that they were facing difficulties to meet the gas demand of domestic consumers.

On the other hand, due to gas load shedding export orders in Karachi factories are being badly affected. Exporters Association said that all five Industrial Zones of the city have been closed due to gas load shedding.

Due to failure in completion of orders with shortage of gas, a number of labourers have lost their jobs, said the Exporters Association.

Earlier on December 28, All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) Chairman Ghias Paracha had claimed that thousands of the employees working at CNG stations had become jobless due to ongoing unannounced closure of the stations country-wide.

