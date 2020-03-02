CNG stations to remain open for 72 hours in Sindh from Tuesday

KARACHI: The compressed natural gas (CNG) stations across the Sindh province would remain open for 72 hours from Tuesday (tomorrow) owing to better gas pressure, ARY NEWS reported.

The announcement was made by the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

According to the schedule, the gas supply would begin at 8:00 am on Tuesday and would continue unabated for 72 hours till 8:00 am on Friday.

The gas stations across the province remained open for 48 hours on Saturday and Sunday.

The gas supply has witnessed a shortfall owing to the winter season and the SSGC followed a 12-hour CNG stations opening schedule across the province until two weeks back. However, supply has improved to an extent as the season has just come to an end in parts of the country.

According to a report, a sudden drop in temperature across the country has deepened the ongoing gas crisis as the total shortfall surged to 600 million metric cubic feet a day (MMCFD) that may force the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) to curtail the supply to sectors other than domestic consumers.

The shortfall has affected not only the supply to domestic consumers but also to the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) sector for the past several days.

About the changing weather pattern, officials said Pakistan was the fifth most affected country by climate change. The intensity of winter these days is very harsh, pushing up demand in all provinces.

The SSGC, supplying gas to Sindh and Balochistan, faces a shortfall of 400MMCFD with the current demand surged to 1,500 MMCFD.

