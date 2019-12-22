Web Analytics
Sindh CNG stations to remain closed tomorrow

KARACHI:  The gas supply to compressed natural gas (CNG) filling stations across Sindh will remain suspended tomorrow (Monday), said Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that the gas supply to the CNG stations will remain suspended tomorrow (Monday) due to low pressure in the system.

CNG supply to the stations in Sindh will thus remain closed from Monday at 8:00 am to the subsequent 24 hours, reads the notification.

He said that the company is facing difficulties to meet the demand of domestic and commercial gas consumers in the province.

Earlier, the CNG stations across the province resumed operations on Friday night and gas supply continued till 8 pm (Saturday).

