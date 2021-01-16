CNG stations to reopen in Sindh after six-day closure

KARACHI: The compressed natural gas (CNG) stations in the Sindh province will reopen after a consecutive six-day closure on Sunday (tomorrow), ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

According to the SSGC, the CNG stations will remain open for 24 hours from 8:00 am on Sunday.

The stations would then remain closed for another three days, from 8:00 am on Monday to 8:00 am on Thursday.

It is pertinent to mention here that on January 13, the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC), which had announced the opening of CNG stations at 8:00 pm on Thursday, extended the closure for another 48 hours, till Saturday across Sindh.

According to a notification issued by the SSGC on Wednesday, all the filling stations in Sindh will remain shut for another 48 hours from 8 am Thursday (January 14) till 8 am on Saturday (January 16).

In its earlier notification, the SSGC had announced to suspend gas supply to the filling stations from 11 to 14th of January.

