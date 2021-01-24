CNG stations reopen across Sindh after six days closure

KARACHI: The compressed natural gas (CNG) stations in the Sindh have reopened after six days closure Sunday (today), ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), the CNG stations will remain open for 24 hours from 8:00 am on Sunday till 8:00 am on Monday.

The spokesperson further said that the gas filling stations would then remain closed for another three days, from 8:00 am on Monday to 8:00 am on Thursday.

On the other hand, the CNG stations in Islamabad and Punjab have also reopened from today for 12 hours.

According to the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), all CNG stations have reopened in Islamabad and Punjab from today from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm. The gas supply to the filling stations in Punjab and Pothohar region had been suspended for the last 37 days.

The association’s Chairman Ghiyas Paracha in a statement had said that CNG station owners suffered huge losses due to the closure of filling stations in the winter season.

