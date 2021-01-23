ISLAMABAD: The government on Saturday announced to reopen the CNG stations in Punjab and Potohar region from tomorrow (Sunday), ARY News reported.

According to the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), all CNG stations will reopen in Islamabad and Punjab from Sunday at 6:00 am to 6:00 pm.

The gas supply to the filling stations in Punjab and Pothohar region had been suspended for the last 37 days.

The association’s Chairman Ghiyas Paracha in a statement said that CNG station owners suffered huge losses due to the closure of filling stations in the winter season.

He expressed hope that from next winter season CNG sector would be able to import its own LNG.

It is pertinent to mention here that, after 12 long years, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Jan.21 had lifted the ban on the issuance of new licences for the new compressed natural gas (CNG) filling stations in the country.

According to the OGRA, new licences would be awarded to run CNG stations on the Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG). The body while inviting the applications from the interested persons has published an advertisement in the newspapers.

