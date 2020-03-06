New schedule announced for CNG supplies across Sindh

KARACHI: The compressed natural gas (CNG) stations across the Sindh province would be closed due to suspension of supplies on Saturday (tomorrow) for the next 24 hours, ARY News reported.

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announced that the duration of CNG closure will be up to 24 hours across Sindh including Karachi. The filling stations would not resume services from Saturday 8:00 am to Sunday morning 8:00 am.

Moreover, the company has also released a new schedule of CNG supplies from the next week as the closure will be made from March 9, Monday 8:00 am to March 10, Tuesday 8:00 am.

The supplies will be closed on March 11, Wednesday 8:00 am to March 12, Thursday 8:00 am and March 13, Friday 8:00 am to March 14, Saturday 8:00 am.

The decision was made keeping in view the improved gas pressure.

The CNG supply was earlier resumed on Monday for 48 hours.

It is pertinent to mention here that a 12-hour schedule was followed by the SSGC authorities during the past weeks in the province owing to a shortage in gas supply due to ongoing winter season.

