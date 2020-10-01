KARACHI: Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across the Sindh province would remain shut for an indefinite period from October 15 owing to fresh directives from the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the details, the CNG stations have been directed to shift from CNG to Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) as only RLNG -based stations would be allowed to operate after October 15.

The sources further said that the local gas prices during October would be raised from Rs 1283 to Rs 1350 excluding tax.

A meeting of Sindh Cabinet on Wednesday had already turned down a proposal of the use of the Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) in the province.

The provincial cabinet session chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in a consensus decision said Sindh should be given its rightful share of the natural gas of its gas-fields and not the RLNG as being recommended.

Read More: ECC okays hike in power tariff, gas prices

Sindh Cabinet also approved granting the land to the gas company for laying the pipeline in the province.

It is to be mentioned here that the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had sought government permission for laying a pipeline in Malir, Jamshoro and Thatta districts.

Pakistan People’s Party had also staged a protest outside the SSGC headquarters in the past week, demanding them to provide a due share of the gas taken out from the province rather than forcing them to shift to RLNG, which is far costlier than the CNG.

Comments

comments