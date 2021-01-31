CNG stations to remain closed for three days in Sindh

Web Analytics
CNG stations close ssgc karachi

KARACHI: All the compressed natural gas (CNG) stations across Sindh will remain closed for 72 hours from Monday (Feb 1), ARY News reported.

A spokesperson for the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) said gas filling stations will remain shut for 72 hours from 8 am on Monday till 8 am on Thursday (Feb 4) across the province.

Also Read: Govt announces to resume gas supply to CNG stations in Punjab, Islamabad

A notification regarding CNG stations closure has been issued.

The country faces a shortfall of gas in winter, forcing the government to cut gas supply to CNG stations and industries while domestic consumer are supplied gas on priority.

Also Read: OGRA lifts ban on issuance of new licences for CNG stations

Earlier, Special Assistant to the PM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar had said the country faced a dramatic decline in the domestic gas production this year. He said the government had suspended gas supply to CNG stations but domestic consumers will be given priority.

