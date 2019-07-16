CNIC to be used as Sehat Sahulat Card in KP

PESHAWAR: The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday decided to use Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) as a Sehat Sahulat Card, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken during a meeting in Peshawar presided over by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that every family will get free treatment of more than seven hundred thousand rupees annually.

“Provision of free medical treatment to the public is a historic step towards the establishment of a true welfare state,” he added.

Earlier on June 5, Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued directives for the inclusion of all the disabled persons registered with the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) in the Sehat Insaf Cards programme.

Speaking to the media, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said families of the tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also being given Sehat Insaf cards on the directives of the premier.

He said the facility will also be extended to the entire population of Tharparkar, adding that the prime minister has given special directives to include all the disabled persons who are registered for disability with NADRA in the programme.

Dr Mirza said through this social health protection initiative , health insurance is to be provided to 15 million poor families living below poverty line in Pakistan, including 6,897,000 poor families of Punjab (36 districts) , 515,000 of Balochistan (32 districts) , 3,868,316 families of Sindh (29 districts) and entire Tharparker district ( 300,000 families), 1,621,088 poor families of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (29 districts), 335,000 of AJK (11 districts) , 126,000 of Gilgit Baltistan (9 districts), 1,000,000 families of the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ( 11 districts) and 85,000 poor families of Islamabad ( one district).

