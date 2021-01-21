Co-accused becomes approver in reference against CM Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Amjad Hussain, co-accused in a corruption reference against Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, has shown consent to become an approver, ARY News reported.

Shah is accused of alleged misuse of power in the Nooriabad Power project. The anti-graft buster filed the reference against Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday.

The approver has revealed that CM Sindh awarded the contract for the transmission line of the Nooriabad Power project by violating the law. Shah was controlling the bidding of the power project, Hussain said and added that NEPRA member Mehmoodul Hassan Naqvi was also aware of it.

He said that Mehmoodul Hassan Naqvi was later made a member of the procurement committee.

Read more: Sindh CM appears before NAB in Roshan Sindh Program graft probe

It stated that public funds worth billions have been embezzled for Nooriabad Power Company and Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company. Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah and Abdul Ghani Majeed are among 17 persons who are nominated in the corruption reference by the anti-graft watchdog.

In October last year, it emerged that Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah and over 12 provincial cabinet members are on the radar of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) under corruption charges in separate cases.

Comments

comments