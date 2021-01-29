Co-accused in BISP scam moves plea to turn approver

ISLAMABAD: A co-accused in the BISP scam on Friday moved an application before an accountability court seeking to turn approver in the graft case.

Ex-assistant director of the BISP Salman Khalid requested the court to issue directives for National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal to accept his plea to turn approver in the case.

He stated in his application that he can provide useful information to the bureau. “I am ready to disclose everything,” he added. He moved the plea ahead of indictment of all the accused slated for Feb 15.

The NAB Rawalpindi bureau filed the reference against former BISP chairperson Farzana Raja and others. Ms. Raja remained chairperson of the BISP from 2008 to 2013 during the tenure of the Pakistan People’s Party government.

