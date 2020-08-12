LHC puts off plea against renaming BISP on govt lawyer’s request

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday adjourned a petition filed by PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira challenging the government’s move to rename the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

A bench headed by LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan put off the case on a request by the deputy attorney general for fixing the petition after summer vacations.

The bench directed the petitioner’s lawyer to furnish his rejoinder in light of the government’s reply in the case.

The petitioner, who is also the PPP Central Punjab president, stated before the court that the BISP was launched to provide financial assistance and other social protection and safety cover to economically-distressed persons and families.

Qamar Zaman Kaira said currently, the incumbent government is extending financial assistance in the name of ‘Ehsaas Programme’ under BISP Act, 2010. The government illegally, unlawfully, unconstitutionally and with malicious intent renamed the programme without introducing any requisite amendment in the Act, he argued.

“It is a settled principle that no policy/decision could be made against the statute without proper amendment in the relevant statute applicable to the matter in question,” the PPP leader said.

He added the act of the government to rename the BISP as ‘Ehsaas Programme‘ is neither permissible nor justified in the absence of any amendment in the Act. He, therefore, pleaded with the high court to declare the government’s move to “rename” the programme without lawful authority and of no legal effect.

Comments

comments