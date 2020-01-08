Coal-fired stove claims lives of two labourers in Hafizabad  

HAFIZABAD: Two labourers found dead in their cabin at a local rice mill in Hafizabad on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Police said that the deceased were employed at the rice mill in Jalalpur Bhattian, adding that the labourers went to sleep after burning a coal-fired stove to keep their room warm.

The workers died of suffocation owing to the poisonous gas accumulated in their cabin, said the police.

As the labourers did not arrive at their duties, their colleagues entered in the cabin and tried to wake them up but the workers did not show any sign of consciousness.

Rescue officials, after being informed, reached at the spot and shifted them to the hospital where doctors pronounced the labourers dead on arrival.

Earlier int he day, five members of a family had died of suffocation in Quetta. According to sources, the incident took place at Sabzal Road in Quetta where the five members of a family were found dead. The deceased included husband, wife and their three children.

The man was identified as Naveed.

