Five of family die in Quetta gas leakage incident

QUETTA: Five members of a family died after found suffocated from gas leakage in Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the incident occurred at Sabzal Road in Quetta, where a family of five members was found dead. The deceased included husband, wife and their three children.

The husband is identified as Naveed. His brother came to know of the unfortunate incident after no one from the family received a call from him.

He went to the victims’ flat at Sabzal Road and found all of the family members dead amid intense suffocation from gas leakage.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

In December 2019, three members of a family died, two others fell unconscious due to suffocation, in a gas leakage incident in Quetta.

According to rescue sources, the awful incident took place in Quetta’s area of Barori road.

After being informed about the mishap, rescues teams reached the spot and moved bodies and unconscious persons to a nearby hospital.

