Six labourers of a family killed due to gas leakage in well

JHELUM: Six labourers belonging to a same family, were killed due to gas leakage in a well in Jhelum, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, six persons including a father and his two sons lost their lives in Jhelum’s area of Dhaniyala due to leakage of poisonous gas in the well, during operation of a machinery.

The deceased were identified as, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Suleman, Hyder Ali, Muhammad Asif, Khalid Mehmood and Aamir Shehzad.

According to the police the bodies were recovered from the well and were handed over to the heirs.

On May 6, at least eight people were burnt to death after fire erupted in a passenger van on GT Road in Jhelum.

Rescue sources had said the van was heading towards Rawalpindi from Gujranwala. They said other four passengers who received burn injuries were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Federal Minister for Science & Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the local administration was fully assisting the victims; nevertheless there was no alternative for life.

