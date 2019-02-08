Gas leakage claims lives of four family members in Quetta

QUETTA: Four members of a family died, two others fell unconscious due to suffocation, in a gas leakage incident in Quetta on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, the awful incident took place in Quetta’s area of Pashtunabad, where a father along with his three children, lost his live due to gas leakage in the house.

Meanwhile, mother and a child fell unconscious due to intensity of gas as they were unable to breath.

After being informed about the mishap, rescues teams reached the spot and moved them to a nearby hospital.

Earlier, on Jan 13, three members of a family including a woman were wounded when the roof of a house collapsed after an explosion caused by gas leakage in Rawalpindi.

Read more: Three people die in Rawalpindi gas leakage explosion

According to rescue sources, the gas leakage at a house located near Chakri Road caused an explosion due to which the roof of the flattened. The family members were trapped under the rubble and suffered injuries.

Rescue officials pulled the injured from the debris and shifted them to a hospital for medical attention.

Low gas pressure and suspension of gas supply in various areas of Rawalpindi have forced people to turn to alternate fuel sources to cook meals and keep themselves warm in the chilly weather. Many incidents related to gas leakage explosions or cylinder blasts have been reported in the city in a short span of time.

