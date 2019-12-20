Gas leakage claims lives of three family members in Quetta

QUETTA: Three members of a family died, two others fell unconscious due to suffocation, in a gas leakage incident in Quetta on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, the awful incident took place in Quetta’s area of Barori road.

After being informed about the mishap, rescues teams reached the spot and moved bodies and unconscious persons to a nearby hospital.

Earlier, on Jan 13, three members of a family including a woman were wounded when the roof of a house collapsed after an explosion caused by gas leakage in Rawalpindi.

Read more: Three people die in Rawalpindi gas leakage explosion

According to rescue sources, the leakage at a house located near Chakri Road caused an explosion due to which the roof of the flattened. The family members were trapped under the rubble and suffered injuries.

Rescue officials pulled the injured from the debris and had shifted them to a hospital for medical attention.

