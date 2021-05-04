COAS Bajwa arrives in Saudi Arabia on official trip

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has arrived in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on an official visit, said Inter-Services Public Relations in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the Army’s media wing, the COAS will meet with Saudi Arabia’s civil-military leadership during the visit.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is also scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia from May 7 to 9. The premier will be visiting the kingdom on the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

While talking to media after the federal cabinet meeting today, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the prime minister’s upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia will greatly contribute to expanding bilateral ties.

The sources said the prime minister will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman during the visit. Matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation, regional security and other issues will likely come under discussion in the meeting between the two.

A high-level delegation will accompany the premier during this visit, they said, adding that he will be touring the Kingdom on the invitation of the Saudi crown prince.

On April 19, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki announced that Prime Minister imran Khan would visit Saudi Arabia soon. “Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting the Kingdom before or soon after Eid,” the Saudi envoy said.

The prime minister had earlier accepted the Saudi crown prince’s invitation to visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). In a telephonic conversation, the Saudi crown prince extended an invitation to the premier.

