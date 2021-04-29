PM Imran likely to undertake Saudi Arabia visit on May 7

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to undertake a two-day visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) next month, ARY News reported.

Diplomatic sources relayed that Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to travel to the Kingdom on May 7. His Saudi tour schedule is being finalised, they added.

Also Read: PM Imran welcomes Saudi Arabia peace initiative with Iran

The sources said the prime minister will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman during the visit. Matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation, regional security and other issues will likely come under discussion in the meeting between the two.

A high-level delegation will accompany the premier during this visit, they said, adding that he will be touring the Kingdom on the invitation of the Saudi crown prince.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia finalizes climate deal with Pakistan, conveys envoy

On April 19, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki announced that Prime Minister imran Khan would visit Saudi Arabia soon. “Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting the Kingdom before or soon after Eid,” the Saudi envoy said.

The prime minister had earlier accepted the Saudi crown prince’s invitation to visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). In a telephonic conversation, the Saudi crown prince extended an invitation to the premier.

Comments

comments