Saudi Arabia finalizes climate deal with Pakistan, conveys envoy

ISLAMABAD: An agreement for collaboration between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in improving environmental initiatives has been prepared after the Kingdom has given its nod to the green initiative between the two countries, ARY NEWS reported on Thursday.

The details have emerged during a meeting between Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and SAPM Tahir Ashrafi today.

The agreement regarding Green Saudi Arabia and Green Pakistan has been finalized and the details conveyed by the Saudi authorities have been further sent to the federal cabinet for approval.

During the meeting, the Saudi envoy shared the details of the climate deal besides also conveying a message of gratitude from Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman towards Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“We are thankful to Pakistan for extending cooperation for the green initiative,” Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki said as SAPM Malik Amin Aslam also reciprocated towards Saudi authorities for reposing their confidence in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention here that Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) has Monday called Prime Minister Imran Khan to express a partnering interest in the Billion Tree Tsunami project as the two states’ heads discussed environmental protection bids.

The telephonic conversation followed the letter penned down by the Pakistani PM to the Crown Prince over initiatives of “Green Saudi Arabia” and “Green Middle East” to protect nature, which he shared on his Twitter account earlier today.

Crown Prince MBS also pledged to work in coordinated efforts towards the shared goal of protecting environment, confirmed Special Assistant to PM on environment and climate change Malik Amin Aslam.

