Saudi Crown Prince telephones PM Khan to share interest in joint projects

MBS IK call billion tree tsunami

ISLAMABAD/RIYADH: Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) has Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to express a partnering interest in the Billion Tree Tsunami project as the two states’ heads discussed environmental protection bids, ARY News reported.

The telephonic conversation followed the letter penned down by the Pakistani PM to the Crown Prince over initiatives of “Green Saudi Arabia” and “Green Middle East” to protect nature, which he shared on his Twitter account earlier today.

Crown Prince MBS also enquired about the health of PM Khan and pledged to work in coordinated efforts towards the shared goal of protecting environment, confirmed Special Assistant to PM on environment and climate change Malik Amin Aslam.

The two country leaders further discussed the regional matters and furthering of bilateral projects both present and prospected.

Earlier today PM’s official Twitter account shared the letter addressed to MBS wherein he said that vision of the Crown Prince closely aligns with Pakistan’s initiatives to protect it from effects of Climate Change.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia maintain close cooperation on climate change issues at all multilateral forums, a meaningful and structured bilateral engagement can help advance our shared vision, the PM wrote.

