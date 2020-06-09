KABUL: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in Kabul on Tuesday on a day-long visit, ARY News reported.

According to the Pak Embassy in Kabul, the two leaders discussed bilateral issues, border management and the Afghan peace process during their meeting.

The Army chief was accompanied by Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director-General Lieutenant-General Faiz Hameed.

Earlier on Sunday, US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

COAS Bajwa and Zalmay Khalilzad discussed the matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation. They also exchanged views over Afghan refugees issue, ongoing reconciliation process and Pakistan-Afghanistan border management.

According to ISPR, both sides shared steps taken in this regards and agreed to continue working towards mutually agreed goals.

Earlier on May 17, Zalmay Khalilzad had announced the agreement between President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani and his political opponent Dr Abdullah Abdullah to form an inclusive government in the country.

Khalilzad had said: “After a protracted period, Pres Ghani & Dr Abdullah have agreed to form an inclusive government in which Dr Abdullah will be the peace process lead. The outline for this compromise has been in place for 10 weeks. We welcome the compromise and wish the new government success.”

