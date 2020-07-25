COAS General Bajwa calls Mohammed bin Salman to ask about Saudi King’s health

RIYADH: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday to inquire about the King Shah Salman’s health.

According to the SPA, during the phone conversation, the COAS wished speedy recovery of the Saudi King and conveyed his special message to the crown prince.

For his part, the crown prince thanked General Bajwa for his concern.

Both leaders also discussed issues of common interest and the latest developments at the regional and international levels.

On July 23, Saudi Arabia’s 84-year-old ruler, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, underwent a successful operation to remove his gallbladder.

Read more: PM Imran prays for swift recovery of ailing Saudi King Salman

The king, who has ruled the world’s largest oil exporter and close U.S. ally since 2015, will stay in hospital for some time to receive treatment, SPA reported.

King Salman was admitted to hospital in the capital Riyadh, suffering from inflammation of the gallbladder on Monday.

King Salman was crown prince and deputy premier for over 2-1/2 years from June 2012 before becoming king. He also served as governor of the Riyadh region for more than 50 years.

Comments

comments