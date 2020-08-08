Web Analytics
COAS Bajwa expresses grief over demise of Saudi deputy defence minister

COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday expressed grief over the sad demise of Assistant Defence Minister Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Ayesh.

The COAS extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and Saudi leadership, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Saturday.

“May Allah Almighty bless the departed soul in eternal peace, Ameen,” he said.

Read More: COAS Bajwa, Saudi assistant minister for defence discuss regional security

He added that Pakistan and Pakistan Army had lost a true friend who was a shining symbol of the exemplary brotherly relationship between the two countries.

“We stand with our Saudi brethren in committing ourselves to the ideals of fraternity and brotherhood that he always championed,” the COAS said.

Saudi Arabia’s assistant minister of defense, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Ayesh, had died on Friday, aged 68.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defense said he had been suffering from an illness.

