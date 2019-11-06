RAWALPINDI: Saudi Assistant Defence Minister Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al Ayesh called on COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi, ISPR reported on Wednesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), both leaders exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

Matters pertaining to defence, security cooperation between both countries and overall regional security situation came under discussion during the meeting.

Earlier on September 30, Commander of the Royal Saudi Land Forces Lieutenant General Fahad Bin Abdullah Mohammad Al-Motair met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

According to the military’s media wing, matters of mutual interest, regional security, bilateral relations, matters of professional interest and other issues came under discussion in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS Bajwa reaffirmed Pakistan Army’s cooperation in training and capacity building of Royal Saudi Army.

During the meeting, the Saudi military commander hailed profession expertise of Pakistan Army and its role in war against terrorism, said ISPR.

Upon arrival at the GHQ, the visiting dignitary laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and was presented guard of honour by a smartly-turned out contingent.

