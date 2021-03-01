COAS Bajwa lauds top class facilities at Rawalpindi logistics workshop

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited a logistic installation/workshop in Rawalpindi, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Monday.

According to ISPR, COAS visited various facilities and infrastructures of the workshop handling a vast range of specialized transport items for the Army.

The army chief was briefed regarding facilities being developed, up-gradation mechanism of vehicles and handling of central stores, said the military’s media wing.

COAS appreciated the performance and commitment of the workshop in the provision of top-class maintenance facilities and services as per standard engineering practices in line with modern/latest standards.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi, Chief of Logistic Staff (CLS).

Separately today, H.E Dr. Christian Turner, British High Commissioner called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today.

Matters of mutual interest and overall regional security situation including the Afghan Peace Process were discussed during the meeting.

