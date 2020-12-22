COAS in his LOC visit lauds high morale of deployed forward troops

RAWALPINDI: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has paid a visit on Tuesday to the forward troops deployed along Line of Control (LOC), ARY News reported.

In his visit, COAS was briefed about latest situation including the Indian Cease Fire Violations (CFVs) where the hostile neighbor deliberately targeted innocent civilians along LOC.

He was also briefed over the recent targeting of UN vehicle by Indian troops against all international norms and conventions.

Following the updates, the COAS appreciated operational preparedness and high morale of the troops, while he also lauded officers and personnel for continued vigilance and professionalism.

Indian provocations particularly recent targeting of United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) vehicles are a threat to regional peace and stability, COAS said.

The COAS said Indian Army shall always get a befitting response to any misadventure or aggression they initiate.

Pakistan Army, he underscored, shall take measures to protect innocent civilians along LOC and defend honour, dignity & territorial integrity of motherland at all costs.

It may be noted that Corps Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas received COAS at the LOC.

