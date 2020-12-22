RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Tuesday conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Awaran district of Balochistan, killing 10 terrorists involved in an attack that saw the martyrdom of Lance Naik Iqbal a day before, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the security forces carried out a raid at a terror hideout in Awaran district and killed 10 terrorists during an exchange of fire.

They were involved in an operation yesterday which saw the martyrdom of Pakistan Army soldier, Lance Naik Iqbal, the army’s media wing said.

It said that a huge cache of weapons and communication equipment was recovered during the operation.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Pakistan Army soldier on Sunday embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation against terrorists in Awaran district of the Balochistan province.

According to the ISPR, the security forces carried out a search operation in Jatt Bazar near Awaran district after receiving intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists and their facilitators in the area.

During the operation, intense fire was exchanged between the terrorists and the security personnel.

“In an exchange of fire with terrorists, Lance Naik Muhammad Iqbal sustained injuries and was immediately evacuated to Karachi,” the army’s media wing said adding that he later embraced martyrdom owing to excessive bleeding.

The ISPR said that the Pakistan Army personnel successfully completed the operation against terrorists and cleared the entire area of Jatt Bazar.

