Pakistan Army soldier martyred in Awaran operation: ISPR  

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier on Sunday embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation against terrorists in Awaran district of the Balochistan province, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the security forces carried out a search operation in Jatt Bazar near Awaran district after receiving intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists and their facilitators in the area.

During the operation, an intense fire was exchanged between the terrorists and the security personnel.

“In an exchange of fire with terrorists, Lance Naik Muhammad Iqbal sustained injuries and was immediately evacuated to Karachi,” the army’s media wing said adding that he later embraced martyrdom owing to excessive bleeding.

The ISPR said that the Pakistan Army personnel successfully completed the operation against terrorists and cleared the entire area of Jatt Bazar.

Pakistan Army has carried out operations in Balochistan province to wipe out terror elements.

Security forces foil major terrorist activity in Balochistan: ISPR

In one such action on 19 September, four terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire with security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Awaran district, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The spokesperson of the military’s media wing said that the intelligence-based operation (IBO) was carried out in central Makran. The security forces destroyed many hideouts of the terrorists besides recovering a large cache of arms, ammunition and communication equipment.

