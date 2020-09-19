Four terrorists killed during Awaran IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Four terrorists have been killed in the exchange of fire with security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Awaran district, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

The spokesperson of the military’s media wing said that the intelligence-based operation (IBO) was carried out in central Makran. The security forces destroyed many hideouts of the terrorists besides recovering a large cache of arms, ammunition and communication equipment.

Earlier on September 7, at least five wanted terrorists including Wasim Zakria had been killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

According to the ISPR, ten other terrorists were also arrested during an operation.

Wasim Zakria who belonged to Haider Khel area of Mir Ali was the mastermind of 20 different terrorist attacks, it added. The military media wing had said in a statement that Wasim Zakaria was directly involved in the target killings and attacks on the security forces and government institutions.

