Five terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least five wanted terrorists including Wasim Zakria were killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Monday.

According to the ISPR, ten other terrorists were also arrested during an operation.

Wasim Zakria who belonged to Haider Khel area of Mir Ali was the mastermind of 20 different terrorist attacks, the ISPR said.

The military media wing said in a statement that Wasim Zakaria was directly involved in the target killings and attacks on the security forces and government institutions.

Earlier on July 12, security forces killed four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan.

The military media wing had said in a statement that four terrorists had been killed during an IBO in North Waziristan when the security forces were clearing an area.

During the exchange of fire with the terrorists, four security personnel have martyred, said ISPR.

The martyred soldiers had been identified as Muhammad Ismail, Muhammad Shehbaz, Rizwan and Raja Waheed.

