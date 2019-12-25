Quaid’s two-nation theory more acknowledged reality today: COAS Bajwa

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid homage to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 143rd birth anniversary today (Wednesday), said DG ISPR in a statement.

“Quaid’s vision about the creation of Pakistan based on two-nation theory is an even more acknowledged reality today. We can’t thank him enough for having got us Pakistan,” Gen Bajwa was quoted as saying in a tweet shared by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor.

General Bajwa said even in most difficult times, all Pakistanis including minorities have come together without compromise on respective identity.

“His vision will always guide the way for us to take Pakistan ahead following principles of Faith, Unity and Discipline,” added COAS.

“Even in most difficult times, all Pakistanis including minorities have come together without compromise on respective identity. His vision will always guide the way for us to take Pakistan ahead following principles of Faith, Unity and Discipline”, COAS. (2/2). pic.twitter.com/lJfIW6g6bx — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 25, 2019

The nation is celebrating 143rd birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah today.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan in their separate messages on this occasion have paid tribute to the Quaid.

Prime Minister Khan said: “The Quaid personified impeccable integrity, exemplary character, selflessness and devotion to the cause of an independent homeland for the Muslims. His charisma inspired the Muslims of South Asia during the distressful times and circumstances.”

