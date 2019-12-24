Nation celebrates birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam

KARACHI: The nation celebrates 143rd birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with renewed commitment to work hard for the progress and prosperity of the country.

It will be a public holiday today (Wednesday) and national flag will be hoisted atop all public and private buildings.

The day will dawn with Quran Khwani at the Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi. A change of guards ceremony will also be held at Mazar-e-Quaid.

Special events will be arranged on the day to highlight and promote ideas and views of the Quaid-e-Azam.

A large number of people from all walks of life would visit the tomb to pay tribute to Quaid e Azam for the services he rendered for the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent.

Various activities will be held in schools, colleges, government organisations, to shed light on Quaid-e-Azam’s lifelong political struggle and his guiding principles of unity, faith and discipline.

In Lahore, several government departments, institutions besides political, social, academic and literary organizations have chalked out their plan to hold special ceremonies to mark Quaid e Azam’s birthday in a befitting manner.

The Speaker will highlight the different aspects of the life and achievements of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Quran khuwani will also be held for the founder of Pakistan.

Different literary, social, and cultural organization will also arrange functions to mark the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Similar functions will also be held in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to mark the birth anniversary of the founder of the nation.

