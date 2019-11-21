COAS Bajwa calls on PM Imran Khan, second time in a week

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa called on the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan at the Prime Minister’s office today, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Both dignitaries met to discuss the security situation of the country.

وزیراعظم عمران خان سے آرمی چیف جنرل قمر جاوید باجوہ کی ملاقات وزیراعظم عمران خان سے آرمی چیف جنرل قمر جاوید باجوہ کی ملاقات — قومی سلامتی کے امور اور خطے کی سیکیورٹی صورتحال پر تبادلہ خیال — #ARYNews #PMImranKhan #COAS Posted by ARY News on Thursday, November 21, 2019

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on November 15 to discuss the country’s security situation and other matters.

During the meeting, held in Prime Minister House, the prevailing situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir and at the western border, and internal security issues were discussed.

The prime minister “hailed continued efforts of Pak Army in defending the borders while also ensuring internal security [and] stability facilitating ongoing socio-economic development,” a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lieutenant-General Faiz Hameed had also called upon the premier this week, on November 19.

