Army Chief calls on PM Imran Khan, discusses security matters

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday where they exchanged views on matters related to national sovereignty and security, ARY News reported.

PM Khan and COAS Bajwa held detailed discussions over the professional matters of Pakistani armed forces, whereas, they both exchanged views on Kashmir dispute, peace situation, regional developments, internal security and western border.

The premier praised efforts of Pakistan’s armed forces over vigilantly securing the borders and ensuring the stability of the country.

In September, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Jawed Bajwa had visited Line of Control (LoC).

Read: PM, COAS exchange views on regional environment, Kashmir situation

According to a press release issued by (ISPR), during the visit, PM Imran and COAS Bajwa interacted with troops and met families of martyrs.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan firmly stands with Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

“Our current efforts are to expose fascist Indian regime to the world, our Armed Forces remain fully capable and prepared to thwart any Indian misadventure or aggression,” said PM Khan.

“India’s deliberate targeting of unarmed civilians in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the continued siege of innocent Kashmiris in Occupied Kashmir are worst examples of the human rights violations, he added.

The prime minister was also accompanied by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chairman Kashmir Committee Fakhar Imam.

Comments

comments