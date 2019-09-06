PM Imran Khan, COAS Bajwa visit LoC, meet troops

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Jawed Bajwa on Friday visited Line of Control (LoC), Inter-Services Public Relations reported.

According to a press release issued by (ISPR), during the visit, PM Imran and COAS Bajwa interacted with troops and met families of martyrs.

The prime minister was also accompanied by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chairman Kashmir Committee Fakhar Imam.

Prime Minister Imran will also visit Muzaffarabad today (Friday) and address citizens.

Earlier in the day, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa addressing the main ceremony of Defence Day held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi, has said we are prepared and ready to fight till last bullet, last breath and last soldier for Kashmir.

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa attended the ceremony as Chief Guest, while families of the martyrs and Ghazis including other dignitaries were also in attendance.

The COAS paid rich tributes to the martyrs who laid their lives for the defence of the homeland. The sacrifices of our sons of the soil will not go in vain.

The COAS said today’s Pakistan gives the message of peace and security to the world. He said Pakistan has fulfilled its responsibilities in the war on terrorism and now responsibility rests with the world community to reject all forms of terrorism and extremism.

Commenting on the prevailing situation in the occupied Kashmir, General Bajwa said India is carrying out worst rights violations in the held valley. The World should take notice of the matter with immediate effect.

This year marks the 54th anniversary of the 1965 war with India when the Pakistani forces repelled Indian attacks on Pakistani soil despite being heavily outnumbered. Defence Day is celebrated to pay glowing tribute to the martyrs of that war.

This year, the Defence Day is also being observed as a day to express solidarity with oppressed people of occupied Kashmir.

