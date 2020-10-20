RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday took notice of the recent “Karachi incident”, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the army’s media wing, the COAS Bajwa has directed Commander Karachi Corps to immediately inquire into the circumstances to determine the facts.

The COAS has directed the Karachi corps commander to inquire about the Karachi incidents and report back as soon as possible, the ISPR added.

The statement comes moments after Pakistan chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressed a press conference at Bilawal House in Karachi and asked Gen Bajwa to hold an inquiry into the recent “Karachi incidents”

Addressing a press conference after top police officers of the province went on leave, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the incident and added, “I am ashamed over whatever happened to Captain Safdar in my province.”

The PPP leader said that the police officers were going on leave as it was a matter of their prestige. He maintained that pressure on the police force was intolerable.

“Who were the two people who took the IG along with them at 4 am from his house?” He demanded of the concerned authorities to investigate the incident.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has immediately summoned Governor Sindh Imran Ismail to Islamabad over recent developments in the aftermath of the arrest of the PML-N leader Captain (retd) Safdar in Karachi.

According to sources, the governor Sindh will leave for Islamabad shortly.

Earlier today, Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh and other top police officials in the province had decided to go on leave in protest over mishandle and ridicule of the Sindh police officials in an episode involving the arrest of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (retd) Safdar Awan.

