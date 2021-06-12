RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited Sialkot and Kotli and attended a closing session of Corps level war game besides also meeting soldiers participating in it, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, during the Sialkot visit the army chief was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir, as he attended the closing session of the Corps level war game where he was briefed on planning parameters and conduct modalities of the exercise.

“The war game was based on defensive operations cycle of a corps under conventional battlefield environment in line with Operational and Planning Directives of Pakistan army,” the army’s media wing said.

COAS Qamar Bajwa appreciated sound planning and befitting application of varying operational response options to crystallise future plans in view of evolving threat matrix.

COAS visited troops undergoing field training near Kotli at the conclusion of Corps level Field exercise “Taskheer-e-Jabal”, where he was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas.

COAS was briefed about the conduct of ongoing exercises aimed at enhancing the preparedness of formations for various defensive and offensive maneuvers in mountainous and semi-mountainous terrain. Troops rehearsed tactical and operational responses to various contingencies under testing conditions.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa also interacted with the participating troops and appreciated their hard work, high morale, and professionalism of troops besides also expressing satisfaction over the conduct of the exercise.

“Realistic and futuristic training corresponding to evolving threat is imperative for maintaining operational readiness,” he remarked.

