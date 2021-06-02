COAS expresses satisfaction over combat readiness of troops: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited field training area near Kotli and expressed satisfaction over combat readiness of troops, ARY News reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the army chief was briefed about conduct modalities of a corps level exercise ‘Taskheer-e-Jabal’.

Appreciating dedication and professionalism of participating troops, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed satisfaction over combat readiness of the formation.

“Rigorous training and continued practice of operational drills are imperative for effective response to wide ranging threats,” the COAS emphasized.

The exercise is aimed at enhancing operational preparedness of formations, encompassing defensive and offensive tasks during various contingencies within an operational cycle. The troops and units participating in exercise will rehearse various defensive and offensive manoeuvres in the mountainous terrain, said ISPR.

Earlier upon arrival, the army chief was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas.

