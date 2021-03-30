COAS Qamar Bajwa visits logistics installation in Rawalpindi: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday visited a Logistic Installation in Rawalpindi, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, COAS Qamar Bajwa was received by Chief of Logistic Staff Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi and briefed regarding various facilities being developed, construction of new sheds and upgardation of existing infrastructure.

The army chief appreciated the capacity enhancement of depot, adopting modern procedures and performance and commitment of the depot in the provision of rations and other commodities at Rawalpindi station and complete Corps Area of Responsibilities (AOR).

On February 08, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Kharian Garrison to attend the ongoing War Game of the Central Command.

According to the ISPR, the army chief was received by Commander Central Command Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood at Kharian Garrison, where he inspected the war game of the central command.

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa commended the innovativeness of military planners to cope up with the mounting challenges and ensure the impregnability of the country’s defence.

“COAS also interacted with officers and appreciated their professionalism, operational readiness and commitment to defend motherland in the face of conventional and non-conventional threats,” the army’s media wing said.

The COAS also praised them for their high morale and indomitable spirit.

