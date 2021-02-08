COAS Qamar Bajwa visits Kharian Garrison, lauds military planners: ISPR   

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday visited Kharian Garrison to attend the ongoing War Game of the Central Command, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the army chief was received by Commander Central Command Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood at Kharian Garrison, where he inspected the war game of the central command.

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa commended the innovativeness of military planners to cope up with the mounting challenges and ensure the impregnability of the country’s defence.

“COAS also interacted with officers and appreciated their professionalism, operational readiness and commitment to defend motherland in the face of conventional and non-conventional threats,” the army’s media wing said.

The COAS also praised them for their high morale and indomitable spirit.

On January 20, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Sialkot garrison and received a briefing on the current situation at the working boundary with India.

According to the military’s media wing, the army chief appreciated the troops’ operational preparedness during the visit. General Qamar Javed Bajwa also commended their morale, professionalism and resolve to defend the motherland, said ISPR.

Earlier on his arrival, the army chief was received by Corps Commander, Lieutenant General Asim Munir.

