COAS Gen Bajwa visits Sialkot garrison

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited Sialkot garrison and received a briefing on the current situation at the working boundary with India, ARY News reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the army chief appreciated the troops’ operational preparedness during the visit. General Qamar Javed Bajwa also commended their morale, professionalism and resolve to defend the motherland, said ISPR.

Earlier on his arrival, the army chief was received by Corps Commander, Lieutenant General Asim Munir.

Earlier on December 22, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had paid a visit on Tuesday to the forward troops deployed along Line of Control (LOC).

In his visit, COAS had been briefed about latest situation including the Indian ceasefire violations (CFVs) where the hostile neighbor deliberately targeted innocent civilians along LOC.

He had also been briefed over the recent targeting of the UN vehicle by Indian troops against all international norms and conventions.

Following the updates, the COAS appreciated operational preparedness and high morale of the troops, while he also lauded officers and personnel for continued vigilance and professionalism.

