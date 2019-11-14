COAS Bajwa installs Lt Gen Sarfraz Sattar as Colonel Commandant Armoured Corps

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Armoured Corps Centre Nowshera, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported on Thursday.

According to ISPR, Army chief visited Armoured Corps Centre Nowshera and installed Lieutenant General Sarfraz Sattar as colonel commandant Armoured Corps.

Outgoing Colonel Commandant Lieutenant General Naveed Mukhtar (retd), a large number of serving and retired officers, soldiers and families of shaheeds attended the event.

COAS appreciated the performance of Armoured Corps both in conventional and non-conventional combat.

Earlier upon arrival, COAS laid floral wreath on Shuhada’s monument.

