Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


COAS Bajwa installs Lt Gen Sarfraz Sattar as Colonel Commandant Armoured Corps

Lt Gen Sarfraz Sattar

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Armoured Corps Centre Nowshera, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported on Thursday.

According to ISPR, Army chief visited Armoured Corps Centre Nowshera and installed Lieutenant General Sarfraz Sattar as colonel commandant Armoured Corps.

Photo courtesy: ISPR

Outgoing Colonel Commandant Lieutenant General Naveed Mukhtar (retd), a large number of serving and retired officers, soldiers and families of shaheeds attended the event.

Read More: Chinese army deputy commander, COAS Bajwa discuss mutual interest matters

COAS appreciated the performance of Armoured Corps both in conventional and non-conventional combat.

Earlier upon arrival, COAS laid floral wreath on Shuhada’s monument.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Kartarpur initiative taken in line with Islamic principles: PM Imran     

Pakistan

German envoy raises concerns over HR violations in IOJK

Pakistan

Govt reply sought as Nawaz knocks on LHC’s door for removal of name from ECL

Pakistan

Tharparkar lightning death toll rises to 14


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close