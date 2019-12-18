COAS Bajwa visits SSG Headquarters

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the (Special Service Group) SSG Headquarters on Wednesday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to ISPR, during his visit, the COAS appreciated the work and efforts of the special group commandos.

ملک دشمن قوتوں کو ناکام کرتے ہوئے استحکام لائے ہیں ملک دشمن قوتوں کو ناکام کرتے ہوئے استحکام لائے ہیں — کسی قیمت پر ملکی استحکام کو خراب نہیں ہونے دینگے — ایس ایس جی کمانڈوز ہمارا فخر ہیں — افسروں اور جوانوں نے دفاع کیلئے بے شمار خدمات سرانجام دیں، آرمی چیف — آرمی چیف کا ایس ایس جی ہیڈ کوارٹرز کا دورہ، ڈی جی آئی ایس پی آر#ARYNews #COAS #DGISPR Posted by ARY News on Wednesday, December 18, 2019

“SSG is our pride with myriad contributions towards defence of the country through its valiant officers and soldiers since the creation of Pakistan,” said COAS Bajwa.

COAS said that armed forces have brought stability by failing all inimical forces operating against Pakistan and vowed not to let it go at any cost.

“We have brought stability by failing all inimical forces operating against Pak. We shall never let it go away at any cost. SSG is our pride with myriad contributions towards defence of country through its valiant offrs & sldrs since creation of Pak“, COAS. pic.twitter.com/LWllWM3IOo — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 18, 2019

