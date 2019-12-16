ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has issued a 43-page written verdict in a case related to the extension of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ARY News reported on Monday.

The written judgement by the apex court’s Justice Mansoor Ali Shah has been issued today in connection with its previous short written order in the plea announced on November 28 that had ordered granting six months to the government for the legislation on the matter from the parliament.

An additional note of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, was also given in the detailed verdict in the case.

The judgement stated that the matter is being handed over to the parliament in order to avoid such mistakes in future. It also read that the parliament must assign a tenure for the post of the army chief.

It added that the federal government had included the word, extension, during the hearing held on November 26, however, the legislation was incorrect as it did not mention the details of the army chief’s period of services and retirement age. The government had restricted the tenure of General Bajwa for three years under the regulation 255 but it was not eligible to be implemented as it did not define the retirement age of the general in the legislation, the verdict said.

On November 28, the top court had granted a six-month extension to Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in his service tenure.

The SC while announcing its short written order had given six months to the government for the legislation on the matter from the parliament.

“The court will review the legislation on the matter after six months”, the SC’s judgment in the case reads. The SC further said in its judgment not to use its shoulder in this matter and the detailed verdict will be pronounced later.

The apex court sought an undertaking from the government that it would legislate on the matter within six months, which was submitted by the government side.

The SC bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, and comprises of Justice Mazhar Alam and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah took up the case.

