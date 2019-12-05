Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


COAS Bajwa visits strike corps, oversees operational readiness: ISPR

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa

BAHAWALPUR: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visted the strike corps during its winter collective training on Thursday, reported the Inter-services public relations (ISPR) wing of the armed forces.

Director General of the Inter-services public relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor took to Twitter to share the development.

Read More: PAF conducts command level night time operational exercise

The Tweets read: “COAS visited strike corps near Bahwalpur. Witnessed training exercise for conduct of trans frontier offensive operations. Fighter aircraft of Pakistan Air Force and contingent of Royal Saudi Land Forces also participated in exercise.”

The Army Chief on the occasion said: “Strike Corps have a decisive role during war. Such exercises enhance confidence for exploiting their optimal combat potential.”

“Pakistan Army from its soldiers to the Generals is a well trained and battle hardened cohesive force ready to take on any challenge confronting the defence and security of Pakistan”.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Parliamentary body to mull over names for CEC appointment on Dec 09  

Pakistan

PAF conducts command level night time operational exercise

Pakistan

Pakistan emerging as attractive destination on int’l tourism map: PM Imran

Pakistan

Minor girl abducted, killed in Sahiwal


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close