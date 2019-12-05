COAS Bajwa visits strike corps, oversees operational readiness: ISPR

BAHAWALPUR: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visted the strike corps during its winter collective training on Thursday, reported the Inter-services public relations (ISPR) wing of the armed forces.

Director General of the Inter-services public relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor took to Twitter to share the development.

The Tweets read: “COAS visited strike corps near Bahwalpur. Witnessed training exercise for conduct of trans frontier offensive operations. Fighter aircraft of Pakistan Air Force and contingent of Royal Saudi Land Forces also participated in exercise.”

The Army Chief on the occasion said: “Strike Corps have a decisive role during war. Such exercises enhance confidence for exploiting their optimal combat potential.”

“Pakistan Army from its soldiers to the Generals is a well trained and battle hardened cohesive force ready to take on any challenge confronting the defence and security of Pakistan”.

